checkAd

CareCloud breaks new ground with integration of consulting and on-demand revenue cycle management staffing services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 15:15  |  23   |   |   

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in cloud-based healthcare technology and revenue cycle solutions, is proud to announce that its newly formed medSR division is already proving to be an integral partner to medical groups needing the right mix of people, processes and technology to optimize performance.

medSR is a subsidiary of CareCloud that offers in-depth knowledge and experience in planning and executing transformational projects, providing a full suite of consulting solutions that address clients’ biggest technology and staffing challenges across business intelligence, analytics, technology planning and transformation, interoperability, integration, regulatory compliance, and performance improvement.

medSR recently marked a significant milestone in signing its first new client to integrate its consulting services with CareCloud Force, a service to extend administrative and back-office support functions. This collaboration illustrates the comprehensive engagement that medSR is able to offer healthcare organizations that need assistance developing and implementing the strategies to not just survive but to build sustainable, successful businesses. This work also demonstrates the value enterprise groups place on having a partner that is able to provide end-to-end support with staffing, technology, and services across financial, clinical, and business operations.

“Our thesis with the acquisition of Santa Rosa Staffing and MedMatica by CareCloud was that our proven processes, domain knowledge, and long-standing health system relationships, coupled with CareCloud’s depth and scale, would broaden our ability to provide value for clients with varied and evolving needs across their businesses,” said Jerry Howell, CEO, medSR. “We are delighted to see our shared vision come to life within the first two months of bringing our combined teams and new capabilities on board while being able to have an even bigger impact on our clients’ success.”

About medSR

medSR, a subsidiary of CareCloud, provides industry-leading consulting services to help its clients confidently navigate the increasing pressures of the healthcare industry. Through a deep and diversified team, medSR helps guide academic institutions, health systems, community hospitals, and medical practices, through their entire technology transformation journey from systems selection and end-user training to revenue cycle optimization and beyond.

Learn more about medSR’s solutions including IT strategic planning, vendor agnostic EHR selection services, on-demand staffing, implementation optimization, go-live support, and revenue cycle management (RCM) process improvement at www.medsr.com.

About CareCloud
CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bil Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareCloud breaks new ground with integration of consulting and on-demand revenue cycle management staffing services SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in cloud-based healthcare technology and revenue cycle solutions, is proud to announce that its newly formed medSR division is already …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board