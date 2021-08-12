checkAd

GenTech Hires Top Outsourced Sales Agency Vista Brands to Drive Sales Growth for Recent Brand Acquisitions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Vista Mobilizing Top-tier Relationships Among Major Retailers to Expand Reach and Brand Leadership for Fizzique and MPB Snacks

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) (www.gentechholdings.com), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods (www.sinfitnutrition.com) marketplace, is excited to announce that it has hired renowned outsourced sales agency Vista Brands (“Vista”) to drive a widened distribution footprint and expanded sales for GenTech’s newly acquired product lines, Fizzique and MPB Snacks.

Vista brands is led by its founder, Lisa Feddersen. Lisa has a stellar background, highlighted by her 12-year track record at Proctor & Gamble, the world’s leader in the consumer packaged goods marketplace, where she served as director of regional merchandising and account teams managing multiple notable brands including Tide, Crest, Cover Girl and Clairol. That led her to C-suite and sales strategist roles, driving revenues for multiple brands, and developing a rich network of high-level relationships with major retailers. She has also had deep experience with emerging supplement and functional foods brands in the Natural Channel (Whole Foods, Sprouts, Central Market) and has had direct success in expanding the market opportunity for these brands into the food, drug, and mass market space (“FDMC”).

Lisa has worked with Fizzique in the past, helping to drive sales on Amazon.com and Walmart.com as well as in Walmart physical stores. She is now actively engaging a wide set of major FDMC retailers on behalf of Fizzique and MPB Snacks.

Fizzique was developed by industry veteran David Jenkins, the founder of Detour Bar, the first candy protein bar, and Designer Whey, the first protein designed with women in mind. Fizzique's product line stands on the shoulders of seven US patents, and was voted Best Functional Drink and Most Innovative Protein Drink Brand in the US by the Supply Side West CPG Editor's Choice US Food and Drink Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Fizzique has already successfully patented its entirely unique protein-infused clear sparkling beverage.

MPB is a high-end protein cookie company that makes gluten free, high-protein snacks. MPB has driven over $2.7 million in sales over the past 42 months of operations as a privately held company in the sports nutrition marketplace before being acquired by GenTech in June. MPB products already have a broad existing distribution footprint that includes GNC, Circle K, FiveStar, Amazon.com, QVC, Walmart, Canteen, and BodyBuilding.com.

