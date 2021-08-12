checkAd

PRESS RELEASE SSH.COM launches Zero Trust solution portfolio for Just-in-Time access management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 15:22  |  21   |   |   

SSH.COM launches Zero Trust solution portfolio for Just-in-Time access management


Helsinki, Finland – August 8th, 2021  SSH.COM announced today the availability of their Zero Trust solution portfolio for just-in-time access and secrets management for super and power users in IT. The portfolio helps customers to move away from the complexity of managing static credentials like traditional passwords and digital keys to a Zero Trust model where the number of secrets under management is radically reduced and control automated when protecting critical data at rest, in transit and in use.

SSH’s Zero Trust solutions are well-suited for companies that want to strengthen their cybersecurity posture while reducing complexity, improving ease of use, and removing operational friction from secrets and access management. With the SSH portfolio, customers can migrate to more secure just-in-time (JIT) access to critical data – where risky passwords or credentials no longer need to be managed at all in many use cases. SSH Zero Trust non-intrusive solutions can be deployed without major changes to customers’ operating environments or configurations.

“Trends like Zero Trust and Zero Standing Privileges have emerged from the need to maintain security when organizations move their workloads to the hybrid cloud”, states SSH.COM’s CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo.” From our discussions with customers, we have learned that they want to automate the control and radically reduce the number of active secrets, keys and credentials. Automation and reduced complexity mitigate risks and decreases the control overhead in critical data access.”

“For most of our customers, this is a journey of gradual implementation”, Tunkelo continues. “With our Zero Trust solution portfolio we provide our customers with a safe method to manage existing secrets while supporting them on their path to passwordless, keyless and credential-less paradigm with less operational friction and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), especially in dynamic multi-cloud and hybrid environments.”

The portfolio has three key elements:

  • UKM Zero Trust. Discovers, controls and audits millions of SSH keys in large enterprise environments and allows migrating to interactive access and automated system-to-system connections without static keys.
  • Tectia Zero Trust: Secure remote access for internal and external superusers from client to server without leaving any static keys or access credentials behind.
  • PrivX OT Zero Trust: Just-in-time (JIT) access to network devices, databases, applications, code repositories, industrial control systems or targets in the hybrid cloud without leave-behind credentials or passwords to manage.

For more information on SSH.COM’s Zero Trust solution portfolio, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/ssh-zero-trust-access-key-and-secrets-management

About SSH.COM 

SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.  
We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com

For more information: 
Kristian Nieminen 
SSH.COM 
+358 50 3777970 
kristian.nieminen@ssh.com 


                                                                                                      ### 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE SSH.COM launches Zero Trust solution portfolio for Just-in-Time access management SSH.COM launches Zero Trust solution portfolio for Just-in-Time access management Helsinki, Finland – August 8th, 2021 – SSH.COM announced today the availability of their Zero Trust solution portfolio for just-in-time access and secrets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board