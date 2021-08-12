checkAd

Applied UV Continues Successful Installation of Airocide(R) Systems at U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground

Since 2020, over 100 Airocide® units installed to help critical U.S military facility remain open and protect staff and visitors

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its U.S. distributor, BATTA Environmental Associates ("BATTA"), has installed additional Airocide® units at the U.S Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground ("APG") facility in Maryland, to help create safer and cleaner environment for staff and visitors. Since 2020, BATTA has installed over one hundred (100) Airocide systems throughout the APG facility. BATTA's longstanding work with the military is expected to provide additional Airocide® systems sales opportunities to other U.S. Armed Forces facilities.

BATTA has a long history of providing Federal agencies policy, guidance, training and technology solutions to help maintain compliance with environmental laws and regulations, minimize environmental risks and liability, and promote environmental best management practices in support of its client's mission. Working in partnership with BATTA, Applied UV expects to expand its sales to the U.S. government, particularly the U.S. military. "BATTA is proud to be a supplier of Airocide technology to the United States Military", shared BATTA's Senior Vice President, Neeraj K. Batta.

"Ensuring the health of America's military personnel is critical to the safety of our nation," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "Minimizing the opportunity for infection spread is a top concern for leaders at military facilities and government agencies alike and the Airocide® air purification technology offers the APG military base an ideal disinfection solution."

Airocide® utilizes NASA optimized photocatalytic oxidation ("PCO") technology wherein air and any contaminants are drawn from the room into the Airocide® unit and channeled into the reaction chamber. UVC activates the proprietary photocatalyst embedded in the reaction chamber, beginning the photocatalytic process. In the reaction chamber, hydroxyl radicals and super-oxide ions are generated and oxidize every organic molecule that comes in contact. The reaction bed is designed to allow the surface-bound radicals nearly three hundred and sixty degrees of exposure for maximum likelihood of collisions with pathogens and other organic material. Millions of hydroxyl radicals converge, combining with the carbon atoms in pathogens (airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, mycotoxins, viruses, allergens) and VOCs, converting the organic material into a harmless vapor and clean, clear air.

