Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WALHALLA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Community First Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC PINK:CFOK), parent company for Community First Bank, Inc. (the "Bank") and SeaTrust Mortgage Company ("STM"), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Highlights of the results include:
- Total consolidated earnings were $564,000 for the second quarter, an increase of 57.1% over the first quarter and an increase of 638.0% over the second quarter of 2020. Earnings for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 totaled $923,000, an increase of 98.5% over the first six months of 2020.
- Net interest income grew by 21.4% year over year for the first half of 2021.
- Noninterest income included results for STM for the entire six-month period in 2021 and increased 157.4% over the level reported in the first half of 2020.
- Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $638,618,000, an increase of $7,664,000, or 1.2%, compared to total assets of $630,954,000 as of March 31, 2021, and an increase of 17.4% compared to total assets of $543,988,000 as of December 31, 2020.
- Total net loans held for investment increased 1.8% to $444,960,000 during the quarter, and loans held for sale increased 20.9% to $15,301,000 compared to $12,655,000 as of March 31, 2021.
- Deposits increased 1.4% during the quarter and 20.7% during the first six months of 2021. The Company completed its acquisition of Security Federal Bank in March 2021 adding two full-service offices in eastern Tennessee to its existing network of two offices in North Carolina and eight offices in South Carolina.
Total consolidated earnings of $564,000 were recorded for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $359,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and $110,000 for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings per common share for the second quarter totaled $0.10 compared to $.06 and $.01, respectively, for the first and second quarter of 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, in the second quarter the Company recorded higher net interest income, a slightly lower provision for loan losses, and a lower provision for income taxes.
