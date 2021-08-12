Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Community First Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC PINK:CFOK), parent company for Community First Bank, Inc. (the "Bank" and SeaTrust Mortgage Company ("STM"), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021WALHALLA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August …

WALHALLA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Community First Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC PINK:CFOK), parent company for Community First Bank, Inc. (the "Bank") and SeaTrust Mortgage Company ("STM"), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Highlights of the results include: