Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR Allied Market Research
Increase in demand from downstream industries including personal care and detergent industries and rise in demand for tallow fatty acids in the food and beverage industry boost the growth of the global tallow fatty market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tallow Fatty Acid Market by Type (Monounsaturated Fatty Acid, Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid, and Saturated Fatty Acid), Form (Solid and Liquid), and End User (Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Biodiesel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030" According to the report the global tallow fatty market estimated at $79.82 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $173.09 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Driver, restrain, and opportunities-
Increase in demand from downstream industries including personal care and detergent industries, rise in demand for tallow fatty acids in the food and beverage industry, and surge in use of fatty acids in pharmaceutical and chemical industries boost the growth of the global tallow fatty market. On the other hand, labeling and safety regulations for tallow fatty acid products and rise in concerns regarding the health effects of fatty acid's overconsumption restrain the market to certain extent. Nevertheless, growth in demand from emerging markets and development of applications of fatty acid as trans-fat are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12855
Covid-19 Scenario:
- The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic massively affected the tallow fatty acid market. This is owing to the factors such as lockdown rules & regulations and declined demand from few fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) products.
- However, the government bodies are relaxing the regulations and the market has started to revive. Furthermore, the vaccination drives implemented across various nations are also expected to assist the market to recoup soon.
Monounsaturated fatty acid segment to lead the trail throughout the forecast period-
0 Kommentare