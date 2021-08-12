checkAd

Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 15:30  |  39   |   |   

Increase in demand from downstream industries including personal care and detergent industries and rise in demand for tallow fatty acids in the food and beverage industry boost the growth of the global tallow fatty market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tallow Fatty Acid Market by Type (Monounsaturated Fatty Acid, Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid, and Saturated Fatty Acid), Form (Solid and Liquid), and End User (Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Biodiesel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030" According to the report the global tallow fatty market estimated at $79.82 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $173.09 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Driver, restrain, and opportunities-

Increase in demand from downstream industries including personal care and detergent industries, rise in demand for tallow fatty acids in the food and beverage industry, and surge in use of fatty acids in pharmaceutical and chemical industries boost the growth of the global tallow fatty market. On the other hand, labeling and safety regulations for tallow fatty acid products and rise in concerns regarding the health effects of fatty acid's overconsumption restrain the market to certain extent. Nevertheless, growth in demand from emerging markets and development of applications of fatty acid as trans-fat are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12855

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic massively affected the tallow fatty acid market. This is owing to the factors such as lockdown rules & regulations and declined demand from few fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) products.
  • However, the government bodies are relaxing the regulations and the market has started to revive. Furthermore, the vaccination drives implemented across various nations are also expected to assist the market to recoup soon.

Monounsaturated fatty acid segment to lead the trail throughout the forecast period-

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR Allied Market Research Increase in demand from downstream industries including personal care and detergent industries and rise in demand for tallow fatty acids in the food and beverage industry boost the growth of the global tallow fatty market. PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Radiotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer, ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Over 50 KT Marine Composites to be Consumed by 3D Boat Manufacturers by 2031
Neonode Reports Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results
AI Integration in Femtech to Push Femtech Market Growth by 15% Annually, through 2031: Future Market Insights Survey
Rising Renewable Energy Installations Inflate the Demand for the Global Stationary Lead Acid ...
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Nigerians High Use of Cryptocurrency and Rise in Second Citizenship Demand Symbolise Need for ...
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...