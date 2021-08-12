Increase in demand from downstream industries including personal care and detergent industries and rise in demand for tallow fatty acids in the food and beverage industry boost the growth of the global tallow fatty market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tallow Fatty Acid Market by Type (Monounsaturated Fatty Acid, Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid, and Saturated Fatty Acid), Form (Solid and Liquid), and End User (Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Biodiesel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030" According to the report the global tallow fatty market estimated at $79.82 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $173.09 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.