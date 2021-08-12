As the New School Year Approaches, Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville is Prepared to Encourage Student Success

Many families are approaching this school year with cautious optimism. During the pandemic, parents realized that attending online school is a safe, alternative option that encourages academic excellence and growth in all students. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc. , 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville ( TVAH ), a full-time, tuition-free online public school program of Hallsville Independent School District, is ready to start the new school year and give students in grades 3-12 an individualized approach to education. TVAH students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year next week, on August 16.

Staffed by Texas licensed teachers, TVAH offers an engaging approach to learning, delivering rich, rigorous curriculum that motivates students to succeed. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like TVAH reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend TVAH also have the opportunity to prepare for their futures. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore a number of fields. Students can also earn certifications and college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“At TVAH, we believe in the unique potential of each student,” said Catherine Groven, the Head of School for TVAH. “After the challenges of last year, we are excited for the chance to give our students every opportunity to succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons including advanced learning and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits while maintaining a focus on academics. TVAH’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

TVAH is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about TVAH and how to enroll, visit tvah.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

