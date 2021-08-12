checkAd

Insight Unites with Women In Cloud to Accelerate Workplace Diversity in Technology

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced a partnership with Women In Cloud, an economic development organization dedicated to advancing gender inclusion in technology, for the #WICxFortune100 Initiative.

Insight is supporting the #WICxFortune100 Initiative, a turnkey program for industry-leading corporations to create access for women in technology through representation, recruitment and relationship building. Women In Cloud is committed to developing the next generation of women entrepreneurs and leaders in the field of cloud computing and advancing the success of women in technology.

Insight has established a diverse supplier program that last year helped 185 women-owned small businesses gain exposure to Insight’s global clientele. A dedicated Diversity, Leadership and Organizational Development team is staffed full-time in the areas of sales and supplier diversity, recruitment, education and retention. The team has established robust training on allyship and eliminating unconscious bias in the workplace, provided through Insight’s Aspiring Leadership program.

Rooted in its core values of hunger, heart and harmony, Insight is promoting the equitable treatment of all teammates regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation or physical ability. As an industry pacesetter in advancing women in leadership, Insight now boasts 900 participants in its Women With Insight peer-network group. Women With Insight is one of eight diverse teammate resource groups led by nearly 1,300 teammates across North America for the purpose of advancing unity, professional development and mentorship across the company.

“One of the most exciting aspects of working in technology is how quickly everything evolves, where new ideas become building blocks to unlock our full potential. At Insight, we are intent on redefining the future of work – not just through digital innovation but in fostering a culture of everyday respect as we empower equality, diversity of thought, and a sense of true belonging for everyone,” said Glynis Bryan, Insight chief financial officer. “We have seen drastic change in business and in the world in general recently – much of it challenging our everyday norms – which is opening doors to new ways of thinking. We’re proud to work with Women In Cloud to ensure this translates into greater opportunities to advance women in technology.”

