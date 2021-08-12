Šiaulių bankas has acquired own shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.08.2021, 15:30 | 20 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 15:30 | During the period from 11 August 2021 to 12 August 2021 Šiaulių Bankas AB purchased own shares on the Tender Offer Market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. The purchase auction results are as follows: -total number of shares acquired 1 000 000; -total amount of share acquisition transactions EUR 750 000. The purpose of share acquisition - granting shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries. Acquired shares will pass on Bank‘s ownership on the settlement date of the purchase auction - 13 August 2021. Additional information:

Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department

Pranas Gedgaudas, tel. +37041 59565, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt









0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer