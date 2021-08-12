checkAd

Fleet Management Technology Leader KeepTruckin Partners With Ambarella on Next-Generation AI Device for Front ADAS, Driver Monitoring and Telematics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 15:30  |  37   |   |   

KeepTruckin Selects Ambarella’s Edge AI Vision SoC to Expand Capabilities for Driver Monitoring and Road Facing Camera With Driver Scoring and Active Warnings for Accident Prevention

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, and KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, today announced that KeepTruckin selected Ambarella’s CV22 CVflow edge AI vision system on chip (SoC) for its new AI Dashcam. This latest AI Dashcam, also announced today, uses a single CV22 SoC to simultaneously provide AI and image processing for its dual-camera system, which integrates one camera for the front advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with incident recording, and a second RGB-IR camera for the driver-monitoring system (DMS) with driver recording. Additionally, with Ambarella’s industry-leading edge AI processing performance-per-watt, the CV22 enables the AI Dashcam to run KeepTruckin’s proprietary sophisticated and accurate AI algorithms for real-time high-risk behavior detection and active warnings directly on the small form factor device, with minimal heat dissipation.

“KeepTruckin’s selection of Ambarella SoCs for its new AI Dashcam gives it a powerful, cost-effective and efficient platform on which to build,” said Ian Riches, VP Automotive Practice and Director at Strategy Analytics. “Ambarella’s ecosystem gives it the tools required to develop tailored AI solutions that will be of benefit to its fleet customers.”

Front ADAS features enabled by the CV22 include warnings for close following, lane departures, forward collisions, speeding and traffic violations. Using the same SoC, running multiple simultaneous neural network models, the in-cabin camera’s DMS capabilities include monitoring for driver fatigue, distraction and policy violations, such as contextual cell phone use or seatbelt monitoring, in combination with data from the front camera.

“KeepTruckin’s AI Dashcam leverages Ambarella’s industry-leading edge AI and vision processing performance to deliver advanced AI-based features that detect high-risk behavior with outstanding accuracy and efficiency,” said Jai Ranganathan, SVP Product, KeepTruckin. “Our continued fleet management innovation is enabled by Ambarella’s scalable range of CVflow AI vision SoCs, which are all supported by a common, robust SDK, enabling a platform approach to our product development.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fleet Management Technology Leader KeepTruckin Partners With Ambarella on Next-Generation AI Device for Front ADAS, Driver Monitoring and Telematics KeepTruckin Selects Ambarella’s Edge AI Vision SoC to Expand Capabilities for Driver Monitoring and Road Facing Camera With Driver Scoring and Active Warnings for Accident PreventionSANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ambarella, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board