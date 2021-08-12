checkAd

Baristas to Launce "Thai Dah" a National Virtual Thai Restaurant

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 15:35  |  32   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) is expanding its virtual restaurants to include "Thai Dah" a virtual Thai restaurant."THAI-DAH" provides Thai cuisine prepared and packaged by our …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) is expanding its virtual restaurants to include "Thai Dah" a virtual Thai restaurant.

"THAI-DAH" provides Thai cuisine prepared and packaged by our Thai restaurant partners, delivered to our customers by our delivery partners Uber Eats, Grub Hub, and Door Dash. Thai Dah provides all the technology, marketing, advertising, and industry knowledge. Restaurant partners use only one integrated tablet for all our delivery partners as well as for all their existing or future delivery partners at no addition al cost. We provide the tablet and training; all restaurant partners need to do is be ready to sell what they already prepare in their restaurant!

Thai Dah focuses on the delivery of the most popular thai menu items: curry, pad thai, fried rice, and more. With over 5,000 Thai restaurants in the United States and over $6 billion in annual sales, there is tremendous opportunity for growth within this delivery market.

Baristas expanded its technology/software license and development agreement with its primary technology and media partner ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) to feature Thai Dah, a virtual restaurant platform for Thai restaurants. The licensing agreement allows Thai Dah to have rights to utilize the global perpetual technology license and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions.

The initial Munchie Magic Virtual Restaurant concept that delivers late night packaged convenience snacks is expanding to include "Thai Dah" that specializes in Thai food. The agreement also allows for Thai Dah to develop in concert with ReelTime or independently, derivatives and/or stand-alone methodologies.

Baristas 'Munchie Magic' has opened more than 50 locations in the past twelve months delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tv www.munchiemagic.com in now in 10 states.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: 'The excitement we have for Thai Dah is unmatched. The success of Munchie Magic and virtual restaurants in general makes the expansion into delivering Thai Cuisine with Thai Dah a natural progression. We are excited to begin delivering quality Thai food to customers across America."

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Thai Dah concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime will receive a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on August 11th, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Baristas Coffee Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baristas to Launce "Thai Dah" a National Virtual Thai Restaurant SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) is expanding its virtual restaurants to include "Thai Dah" a virtual Thai restaurant."THAI-DAH" provides Thai cuisine prepared and packaged by our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Phyto Extractions Inc. Announces Proposed Acquisition of PerceiveMD, a Multidisciplinary Centre for ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Envirotech Vehicles Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Route1 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Notification
Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:50 UhrReelTime Expands Global Exclusive Perpetual Technology License to Baristas Thai Dah Securing Ongoing Revenues
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Baristas Upgraded to Highest Designation by OTC Markets Providing PINK Current Information Meeting Upcoming Amended SEC Rule15c2-11 Guidelines
Accesswire | Analysen