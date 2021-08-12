Baristas to Launce "Thai Dah" a National Virtual Thai Restaurant

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) is expanding its virtual restaurants to include "Thai Dah" a virtual Thai restaurant."THAI-DAH" provides Thai cuisine prepared and packaged by our …

"THAI-DAH" provides Thai cuisine prepared and packaged by our Thai restaurant partners, delivered to our customers by our delivery partners Uber Eats, Grub Hub, and Door Dash. Thai Dah provides all the technology, marketing, advertising, and industry knowledge. Restaurant partners use only one integrated tablet for all our delivery partners as well as for all their existing or future delivery partners at no addition al cost. We provide the tablet and training; all restaurant partners need to do is be ready to sell what they already prepare in their restaurant!

Thai Dah focuses on the delivery of the most popular thai menu items: curry, pad thai, fried rice, and more. With over 5,000 Thai restaurants in the United States and over $6 billion in annual sales, there is tremendous opportunity for growth within this delivery market.

Baristas expanded its technology/software license and development agreement with its primary technology and media partner ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) to feature Thai Dah, a virtual restaurant platform for Thai restaurants. The licensing agreement allows Thai Dah to have rights to utilize the global perpetual technology license and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions.

The initial Munchie Magic Virtual Restaurant concept that delivers late night packaged convenience snacks is expanding to include "Thai Dah" that specializes in Thai food. The agreement also allows for Thai Dah to develop in concert with ReelTime or independently, derivatives and/or stand-alone methodologies.

Baristas 'Munchie Magic' has opened more than 50 locations in the past twelve months delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tv www.munchiemagic.com in now in 10 states.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: 'The excitement we have for Thai Dah is unmatched. The success of Munchie Magic and virtual restaurants in general makes the expansion into delivering Thai Cuisine with Thai Dah a natural progression. We are excited to begin delivering quality Thai food to customers across America."

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Thai Dah concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime will receive a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on August 11th, 2021.