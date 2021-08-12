checkAd

DAZN Secures Exclusive Rights to 2021 Women's International Champions Cup in 120+ Countries and Territories

Tournament to Be Broadcast Live on DAZN as Well as DAZN's New YouTube Channel Dedicated to Women's Football:  Four Matches, Two Days, One Champion 

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, will broadcast next week's prestigious Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) live in over 120 countries and territories worldwide. Moreover, the tournament – which features four of the most winning European and American club teams in the history of the sport, and includes many players that have just returned from Tokyo with shiny new hardware around their necks – will also be made available for free in those markets on DAZN's new YouTube channel dedicated to women's football.

DAZN to broadcast the Women’s ICC tournament live on platform as well as on its new YouTube channel dedicated to women’s football (PRNewsfoto/DAZN)

NWSL powerhouse Portland Thorns FC will host the tournament and face off on Aug. 18 in an all-American clash against the formidable Houston Dash at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Meanwhile that same day, the new queens of Europe, FC Barcelona – winners of the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League – take on the most successful women's club team in history and reigning WICC champ, the star-studded French giant Olympique Lyonnais.

This will set up an electric Europe vs. USA final on Aug. 21, with the winners of the first two matches battling it out for championship glory and to be named World's Best Club.

The full schedule of events is as follows, with all four matches available both live and on demand on DAZN and DAZN's new women's football YouTube channel:

  • Wed., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET: Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Barcelona
  • Wed., Aug. 18, 11:00 p.m. ET: Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash
  • Sat., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET: 3rd Place Match - American Team vs. European Team
  • Sat., Aug. 21, 10:00 p.m. ET: 1st Place Match - American Team vs. European Team

"We are thrilled to have secured the rights to the Women's International Champions Cup, which features two of the best teams from the National Women's Soccer League going up against two fierce rivals from the UEFA Women's Champions League," said James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group. "At DAZN, we are deeply committed to growing women's football and women's sport overall by bringing more visibility to elite competitions, such as the WICC, than ever before; that's why making next week's tournament available on DAZN as well as on YouTube for free was a no-brainer, to reach even more existing and new fans alike with what's sure to be two epic days of action."

