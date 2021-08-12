Generation Mining to resume summer drill program after lifting of fire restrictions

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM; OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) announces that an Emergency Area Order from the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines pausing drilling at the Company’s Marathon palladium-copper project (the “Marathon Project”) has been lifted and that drilling is expected to resume shortly. Other exploration activities such as mapping and sampling were not affected by the order.



At the time of suspension, the 8,000-metre drilling program was more than half finished. Seven holes were drilled on the Central Feeder Zone west of the Marathon Deposit, where most of the exploration drilling has taken place during the past 18 months. The core from those holes has now all been sent for assay and the Company is anticipating results in the coming weeks. Three holes were also drilled into the Chonolith Zone located north of the Marathon Deposit. Core from these holes has been logged and split and samples have been sent for assay. . The holes returned several mineralized sections (see photograph). These were drilled to follow up a 2006 hole which returned 100.5 metres grading 0.93 grams per tonne palladium, 0.584 % copper, 0.1 g/t gold and 0.25 g/t platinum, starting at a depth of 215.8 metres. Nine additional holes are planned for this zone when drilling resumes.

About the Company

Gen Mining’s focus is the development of the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped platinum group metal mineral deposit in Northwestern Ontario. The Company released the results of the Feasibility Study on March 3, 2021 and published the NI43-101 Technical Report dated March 25, 2021. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Gen Mining currently owns an 82.6% interest in the Marathon Project, with the remaining interest owned by Sibanye-Stillwater.

The Feasibility Study estimated that at US$1725/oz palladium, and US$3.20/lb copper, Marathon’s Net Present Value (at 6% discount rate) is approximately C$1.07 billion with a payback of 2.3 years and an Internal Rate of Return of 30%. Up front capital costs were estimated at C$665 million. The mine would produce an estimated 245,000 palladium equivalent ounces per year over a 13-year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$809 per palladium-equivalent ounce. For more information, please review the detailed Feasibility Study dated March 25, 2021, filed under the Company’s profile at SEDAR.com.