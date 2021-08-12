checkAd

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 15:36  |  22   |   |   

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/11/2021 Close: $46.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $1,379,000 or $1.21 per common share compared to $1,399,000 or $1.23 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3,608,000 compared to $3,637,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses was ($150,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $105,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Total noninterest income was $1,248,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1,367,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3,419,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $3,236,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $6,476,000 or $5.67 per common share compared to $5,011,000 or $4.40 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $14,697,000 compared to $14,176,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $345,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and $305,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Total noninterest income was $6,961,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4,197,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $13,674,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and $12,232,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 represented a return on average common equity of 10.37% and 12.42%, respectively, compared to 11.78% and 10.72% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2020. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 represented a return on average assets of 1.12% and 1.36%, respectively, compared to 1.24% and 1.17%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.43% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $3,242,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.89% compared to 10.66% at June 30, 2020. Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $486,442,000 compared to $461,724,000 at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $52,954,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and twelve Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.



FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

    June 30 June 30
      2021       2020  
    Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,779,188     $ 6,084,611  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   51,646,720       30,077,626  
  Cash and cash equivalents   56,425,908       36,162,237  
     
Securities available for sale   116,335,455       86,147,475  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,168,689 at    
June 30, 2021 and $4,098,026 at June 30, 2020   285,643,064       303,102,891  
Loans held for sale   2,613,987       10,876,733  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500       1,462,500  
Accrued interest receivable   2,131,744       2,281,588  
Premises and equipment, net   8,949,842       9,338,832  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,011,046       731,190  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,459,746       9,159,293  
Goodwill   1,213,898       1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   148,621       145,782  
Other assets   1,045,876       1,101,841  
  Total assets $ 486,441,687     $ 461,724,260  
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 49,510,375     $ 42,014,196  
  Interest-bearing   380,084,790       366,527,945  
  Total deposits   429,595,165       408,542,141  
       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,892,719       3,984,019  
  Total liabilities   433,487,884       412,526,160  
       
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,141,190 - June 30, 2021 and 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020   18,363       18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,809,754       9,826,124  
Retained earnings   51,852,194       47,660,175  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,058,832       3,634,798  
Treasury stock, at cost: 695,138 shares at June 30, 2021 and 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020   (11,785,340 )     (11,941,360 )
  Total shareholders' equity   52,953,803       49,198,100  
       
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 486,441,687     $ 461,724,260  
                 

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

      Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
        2021       2020       2021       2020  
      Unaudited   Unaudited  
Interest and dividend income:        
  Loans, including fees $ 3,257,093     $ 3,631,205     $ 13,769,397     $ 14,804,286  
  Taxable securities   313,689       349,342       1,308,266       1,391,566  
  Tax exempt securities   418,267       329,816       1,627,426       1,268,773  
  Other   14,860       5,613       38,650       239,067  
    Total interest and dividend income   4,003,909       4,315,976       16,743,739       17,703,692  
             
Interest expense:        
  Deposits   395,295       679,327       2,046,577       3,497,764  
  Borrowings   200       -       200       29,434  
    Total interest expense   395,495       679,327       2,046,777       3,527,198  
             
Net interest income   3,608,414       3,636,649       14,696,962       14,176,494  
             
Provision for loan losses   (150,000 )     105,000       345,000       305,000  
             
Net interest income after provision for        
  loan losses   3,758,414       3,531,649       14,351,962       13,871,494  
             
Noninterest income:        
  Net gains on sales of securities   -       25,503       98,467       20,958  
  Net gains on sales of loans   417,457       693,285       3,632,838       1,298,996  
  Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   -       -       9,204       -  
  Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   -       (12,986 )     (23,498 )     (33,854 )
  Commission income   309,389       280,750       1,224,845       1,145,772  
  Service charges and fees   188,237       84,895       721,677       633,476  
  Earnings on life insurance   75,757       73,864       300,452       291,693  
  Other   257,103       221,248       996,765       839,903  
    Total noninterest income   1,247,943       1,366,559       6,960,750       4,196,944  
             
Noninterest expense:        
  Salaries and benefits   1,875,637       1,792,027       6,885,238       6,631,880  
  Occupancy and equipment   325,235       288,374       1,339,852       1,161,072  
  Professional   143,066       52,291       850,073       470,967  
  Marketing   104,293       111,551       431,982       407,145  
  Deposit insurance premium   33,000       14,912       132,000       53,851  
  Regulatory assessment   9,588       8,954       37,705       37,002  
  Correspondent bank charges   18,881       16,853       71,511       75,931  
  Data processing   391,172       385,597       1,613,051       1,416,850  
  Printing, postage and supplies   62,193       79,924       292,047       294,099  
  Expense on life insurance   20,518       14,895       72,827       59,579  
  Contribution expense   11,138       59,558       70,753       94,538  
  Expense on REO   5,626       15,833       18,683       45,515  
  Other   418,361       395,547       1,858,369       1,483,412  
    Total noninterest expense   3,418,708       3,236,316       13,674,091       12,231,841  
             
Income before income taxes   1,587,649       1,661,892       7,638,621       5,836,597  
             
Income tax expense   208,465       262,844       1,163,097       825,368  
             
Net income $ 1,379,184     $ 1,399,048     $ 6,475,524     $ 5,011,229  
                               

 

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

    Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
Per common share data:        
Earnings $ 1.21     $ 1.23     $ 5.67     $ 4.40  
Diluted earnings $ 1.21     $ 1.23     $ 5.67     $ 4.40  
Dividends paid $ 1.25     $ 0.23     $ 2.00     $ 0.92  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,141,717       1,129,394       1,142,448       1,138,115  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,141,190       1,129,394       1,141,190       1,129,394  
           
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   3.11 %     3.45 %     3.29 %     3.54 %
Return on average assets ***   1.12 %     1.24 %     1.36 %     1.17 %
Return on average common equity ***   10.37 %     11.78 %     12.42 %     10.72 %
           
    June 30 June 30    
      2021       2020      
Nonperforming assets * $ 3,241,581     $ 3,550,611      
Repossessed assets $ 148,621     $ 145,782      
           
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets  
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis      
*** Annualized        
           

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 WABASH, Ind., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/11/2021 Close: $46.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. For the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board