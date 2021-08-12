PURA Publishes Farmersville Hemp Brand Transition Update

Dallas, TX, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today published an update on its progress in the execution of the company’s strategic transition to focus fulltime on its new Farmersville Hemp Brand business model. The update, included it in its entirety below, cover’s the rolls Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) play in the transition plan, in addition to an update on PURA’s business relationship with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PAOG):

PURA entered the cannabis business sector in 2015 when it acquired its first cannabis asset, a patented extraction process, from USMJ. USMJ entered the cannabis sector in 2014. Colorado legalized recreational cannabis use in 2012. In connection with Colorado’s legalization, one might say, 2012 was the onset of the entrepreneurial cannabis sector in North America. As we enter the second half of 2021, we’re close to reaching the 10-year anniversary of the entrepreneurial cannabis market sector.

2018 was a big year for the cannabis sector with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada and the legalization of hemp cultivation in the United States. The next major milestone anticipated to move the entrepreneurial cannabis business sector forward is the legalization of recreational marijuana in the United States. However, that horizon is struggling to dawn. No clear timeframe can be deduced. Investor enthusiasm for the sector is on simmer, and a corresponding consolidation, if not elimination, of entrepreneurial cannabis initiatives is well underway.

Even the Farm Act that legalized hemp cultivation in the U.S. has had lack luster results with a lack of detailed clarity for the actual practice of hemp cultivation and what you do with it once its harvested, not to mention the legislative reactions to the Farm Act from various states that have clouded the immediate future of hemp even further.

At PURA, despite the failure of the 2018 milestones in the cannabis sector to ignite critical mass in the industry, we still firmly believe in the future of cannabis in all shapes, forms, and applications. Implementing a strategy to weather the indefinite journey from here to a robust legalization of cannabis in all shapes, forms and applications is the trick.