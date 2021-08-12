Awilco Drilling PLC Invitation to Q2 2021 presentation
Awilco Drilling PLC’s Second Quarter 2021 report will be released prior to market opening on Wednesday 18 August 2021. A digital presentation will be held on 18 August 2021 at 10:00 UK time (11:00pm CEST / 05:00 EDT). The presentation material will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=http ...
A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.
Aberdeen, 12 August 2021
For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
0 Kommentare