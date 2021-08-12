Caduceus' McLovin's to Attend SuperZoo 2021

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., is pleased to announce McLovin's will be attending …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus " or the "Company " ), a consumer goods holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., is pleased to announce McLovin's will be attending and presenting at the SuperZoo 2021 Trade Show.

Between August 17th and 19th, 2021, McLovin's will be attending the SuperZoo 2021 in the city of Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. McLovin's will be presenting at booth number: 1756.

We wish to extend the invitation to all investors who wish to visit us during that time.

Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Caduceus, stated: "The main purpose for this show is to introduce ourselves to the peers, partners, pet experts and professionals, and an opportunity to meet with our customers, both existing and new. We look forward to this occasion to showcase our product portfolio."

SuperZoo is the must-attend event of the year for pet professionals from across the globe. In 2019, there were 2,100 exhibitors with 21,000 industry-based participants attending. As a Pet Expo and trade show, SuperZoo is a key event that attracts the who's who of US pet businesses, including the movers and shakers of the largest brands.

Thanks to the overwhelming and positive responses since McLovin's officially stepped onto the scene last year by launching the 4 popular treat products, McLovin's has seen a phenomenal growth. McLovin's now carries an impressive product lineup across 2 different categories. One for pet food and the other for pet supplies, with 22 of food products and 15 of pet supplies products, totaling 37 products in the portfolio and counting. We are proud of the fact that on over 90% of our products, we own the patents, formulas and designs. We could not be any more grateful for the response to our products which are loved, ordered regularly, and are enjoyed by an ever-growing fan and customer base.

"It's not just the products that won the hearts of our customers. Behind all business success are the people. We have a team that is caring and willing to help and walk the extra mile for our customers. This is one big reason why we get the business where many others have failed. One area where we shine through is our customers' appreciation of our unwavering commitment even when the industry has been experiencing an unprecedented disruption of supply," said David Ji, President of McLovin's.

We have a heavily booked schedule throughout the event with suppliers, packers, customers, distributors, and potential investors.

We wish to also take this opportunity to thank our investors and backers for their support. We started this business with a belief that we want to serve the pet owners with a product that they deserve, that is high quality, healthy and fun. Our investors supported us for that approach, and it is our wish to honor their trust by making this company a stellar success.

Many of our investors are also pet owners and we are proud to announce that we are working on a loyalty program to show our appreciation. We want our investors to be proud of the products we offer.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CSOC".

For more information:

OTC Markets: (OTC PINK:CSOC)

Website: https://caduceuscorp.co

Email: info@caduceuscorp.co

Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

Twitter: https://twitter.com/caduceuscorp

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California company specialized on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspetfood.com/

SOURCE: Caduceus Software Systems Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: