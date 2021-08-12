Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Receives 3rd Of Five Topographical Surveys Ordered: Survey For #28 Ramsey Land Survey - 4290 Austin Blvd, Island Park NY, Has Been Completed & Delivered

Company Hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC To Survey Five Properties To Qualify For Required Permits To Begin Operations: First, Second & Third Surveys Have Now Been DeliveredNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and which announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program recently announced that it had hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC to conduct Topographical Surveys and/or Elevation Certificates for five sites in New York, two of which has already been completed (607 Station Road, Bellport & 11 Station Road, Bellport), today announced that the topographical survey has been completed for 4290 Austin Blvd, Island Park, NY.

The Company had previously contracted with a land surveyor, Ramsay Land Surveying, PC to conduct Topographical Surveys and/or Elevation Certificates for five sites in New York. Ramsay Land Surveying, PC is close to completing the other two surveys which will allow the Company to take the final steps to getting the required permits to begin operations.

The previous five sites for topographical surveys and elevation certificates were:

747 Main Street, New Rochelle (Topographical)

4290 Austin Blvd, Island Park (Topographical)

607 Station Road, Bellport (Topographical)

11 Station Road, Bell Port (Topographical)

58 Palisades, Yonkers (Topographical & Elevation)

CEO James DiPrima said: "Now that the Station Road site survey is completed will allow us to meet the requirements to obtain the permits which will allow us to begin working on these site… with more to follow. It's an exciting time for the Company and we are looking forward to take the next steps with these properties and others to follow."

For more information go to: https://greensolarutility.com

