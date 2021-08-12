Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,476.26 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global autonomous floor scrubber market report.

The autonomous floor scrubber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.35% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The popular trend of automation, rising dependence on technology to enhance productivity, development in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sensors provides significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

2. Retail & Shopping centres hold the highest share in the market. However, manufacturing and warehouse & logistics are expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 15.61% and 14.66% respectively due to the rising automation and adoption of technically advanced products in these industries.

3. High labour cost in several developed countries is driving the demand for autonomous floor scrubber in the market.

4. Direct sales channel is leading the global autonomous floor scrubber market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.40% from 2020-2026.

5. Autonomous floor scrubbers are majorly used for cleaning hard floors in a variety of industries such as healthcare, warehouse & logistics, manufacturing, retailing, airports, and others.

6. Autonomous floor scrubbers with cylindrical scrubber head are expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 13.92% from 2020-2026

7. The market is highly competitive characterized by the presence of several vendors including Tennant, Nilfisk, Diversey, Hako Group, and others.

8. The global autonomous floor scrubber market witnessed a significant slowdown during the COVID-19 outbreak as most economic activities were halted in 2020, especially during Q1 and Q2. Most major revenue-generating end users such as airports, educational institutions, and retail establishments were significantly affected during the lockdown, leading to a decline in footfall, thereby affecting the product sales.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by run time, scrubber head type, end-user, sales channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 10 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/autonomous-floor-scrubber-market-size