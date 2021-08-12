Introducing 'ENVOY Network'

World's First NFT Release "Decentraboard" The First Ever NFT Curated Digital Billboard to be displayed in Times Square, New York

Bringing premium NFT's by global artists and creatives including: AKON, Lost Frequencies, Marvel Producer Benjamin Jackendoff, Creative Director for Gaumont Alex Soto, Like Mike, Smokepurpp, Pablo Lucker and Bassjackers.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched today, ENVOY Network is a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) label that will bring in a new era of collectables for entertainment, music artists and brands globally.

Dedicated to making NFT's accessible for everyone, ENVOY is the first NFT platform with every release offering both premium purchases, and unique 'community driven' NFT's to empower fans and give them access to their favourite artists' NFT's in ways never seen before.

ENVOY's first NFT release "Decentraboard" comes two days later on August 14. It will be the first ever NFT curated digital billboard. Offering 1,040 unique opportunities to display artwork or brand on a digital billboard online in Times Square, New York for what will be an NFT history making moment.

The NFT grants a rare 1/1040 art piece and publishing rights for artwork or brands to appear on "Decentraboard" all-year-round. More details of this NFT release can be viewed at www.decentraboard.com

ENVOY Network has already locked in an initial round of investment for $2.5m and confirmed a powerful board of advisors including: Austin Kramer (former Head of Dance, Spotify), Miranda Huybers (Nvidia, Activision, Paul Doherty (AIA President and CEO, The Digit Group, Inc.), Marlon Flohr (Bassjackers) and Perry van de Mosselaar (CEO Smash the House).

Investors include 3comma, Prometheus Labs, Solidity Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Paribus, Kyros Ventures, Stakely.vc and Maven Capital.

The advisors and partners of ENVOY Network will create thriving partnerships with selected artists, nurturing them on their creative journey in this new space.

ENVOY has already confirmed a selection of initial NFT releases and will announce many more trailblazing collaborations in the coming months.

Perry van de Mosselaar, CEO of Smash the House and partner in ENVOY Network said: "We have all seen the tremendous success and popularity for NFTs around the world and we want to now evolve this business further, giving more artists access to NFTs and more fans the chance to purchase them.