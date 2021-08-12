checkAd

Introducing 'ENVOY Network'

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 16:01  |  33   |   |   

ENVOY NFT Platform is Founded by an All-Star Board of Advisors & Partners

Confirmed $2.5m Funding in First Round of Private Investment

World's First NFT Release "Decentraboard" The First Ever NFT Curated Digital Billboard to be displayed in Times Square, New York

Bringing premium NFT's by global artists and creatives including: AKON, Lost Frequencies, Marvel Producer Benjamin Jackendoff, Creative Director for Gaumont Alex Soto, Like Mike, Smokepurpp, Pablo Lucker and Bassjackers.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched today, ENVOY Network is a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) label that will bring in a new era of collectables for entertainment, music artists and brands globally.

Artist image of “Decentraboard” the first NFT curated Billboard to be displayed in Times Square, New York, from ENVOY Network

Dedicated to making NFT's accessible for everyone, ENVOY is the first NFT platform with every release offering both premium purchases, and unique 'community driven' NFT's to empower fans and give them access to their favourite artists' NFT's in ways never seen before.

ENVOY's first NFT release "Decentraboard" comes two days later on August 14. It will be the first ever NFT curated digital billboard. Offering 1,040 unique opportunities to display artwork or brand on a digital billboard online in Times Square, New York for what will be an NFT history making moment.

The NFT grants a rare 1/1040 art piece and publishing rights for artwork or brands to appear on "Decentraboard" all-year-round. More details of this NFT release can be viewed at www.decentraboard.com

ENVOY Network has already locked in an initial round of investment for $2.5m and confirmed a powerful board of advisors including: Austin Kramer (former Head of Dance, Spotify), Miranda Huybers (Nvidia, Activision, Paul Doherty (AIA President and CEO, The Digit Group, Inc.), Marlon Flohr (Bassjackers) and Perry van de Mosselaar (CEO Smash the House).

Investors include 3comma, Prometheus Labs, Solidity Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Paribus, Kyros Ventures, Stakely.vc and Maven Capital.

The advisors and partners of ENVOY Network will create thriving partnerships with selected artists, nurturing them on their creative journey in this new space.

ENVOY has already confirmed a selection of initial NFT releases and will announce many more trailblazing collaborations in the coming months.

Perry van de Mosselaar, CEO of Smash the House and partner in ENVOY Network said: "We have all seen the tremendous success and popularity for NFTs around the world and we want to now evolve this business further, giving more artists access to NFTs and more fans the chance to purchase them.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Introducing 'ENVOY Network' ENVOY NFT Platform is Founded by an All-Star Board of Advisors & Partners Confirmed $2.5m Funding in First Round of Private Investment World's First NFT Release "Decentraboard" The First Ever NFT Curated Digital Billboard to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Neonode Reports Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results
AI Integration in Femtech to Push Femtech Market Growth by 15% Annually, through 2031: Future Market Insights Survey
Rising Renewable Energy Installations Inflate the Demand for the Global Stationary Lead Acid ...
Data Center Physical Security Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,045.9 Million by 2026 - ...
Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size Worth $6.34 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Mendix Spotlights Excellence with Reveal of 2021 Customer Impact Award Finalists
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Nigerians High Use of Cryptocurrency and Rise in Second Citizenship Demand Symbolise Need for ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
Firmenich Reports Solid Full Year Results With Accelerating Momentum in the Second Half
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...