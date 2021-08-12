Critical Solutions, Inc. Acquires Universal Systems, Inc., and Engages Pubco Reporting Solutions for Path to Uplisting

Mr. Barraza adds: “With our latest acquisition, Critical Solutions has now become a fully diversified holding company with company assets in a wide variety of high growth industries such as cannabis, digital media, and NFT development. For the consolidation of reporting, we have engaged Pubco Reporting Solutions which specializes in Outsourced CFO services, financial reporting and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulatory compliance solutions for public companies. PubCo Reporting Solutions partners with management teams offering internal control assessment and implementation services as well as assisting them with complex financial reporting requirements. Among our goals since becoming a public company is 1) the consolidation and merger of MKH Ventures and Critical Solutions, Inc, which we expect to complete during 3 Quarter 2021 and 2) completion of an initial independent audit, which is the first step to become a fully SEC reporting company. Pubco Reporting Solutions will assist us in the preparation of financial statements that we plan to have audited by a PCOAB auditor prior to reporting with the SEC. We believe this is the best path supporting our goals for an upgrade to the OTCBB quotation tier and eventually to listing with a national exchange. Pubco Reporting has extensive experience in assisting public companies in completing these important objectives, and we welcome Pubco Reporting Solutions to the CSLI team. We have uploaded the OTC 2nd Quarter Disclosure which begins to reflect key acquisitions such as Rodedawg International and will utilize Pubco Reporting Solutions for future disclosures.”

