EANS-Voting Rights Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Issuer: SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: NEW PRIMONIAL HOLDING SAS
City: Paris
Country: France
4. Name of shareholder(s): LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER SA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.8.2021
______________________________________________________________________________
|6. Total positions |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
| | | % of voting | | |
| | | rights | | |
| | % of voting | through | | |
| |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|Total number of |
| | to |instruments |in % (7.A + |voting rights of|
| | shares (7.A) |(7.B.1 + |7.B) | issuer |
| | |7.B.2) | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|
|Resulting | | | | |
|situation on | | | | |
|the | | | | |
|date on w hich | | | | |
|threshold w as |3,98 % |0,00 % |3,98 % |16 000 000 |
|crossed / | | | | |
|reached | | | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | | | | |
| notification |4,00 % | |4,00 % | |
|(if applicable)| | | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A: Voting rights attached to shares |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
| |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights |
| |_____________________________|___________________________________|
| | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct | Indirect |
|ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG | (Sec 133 BörseG |
| | 2018) |2018) | 2018) | 2018) |
|____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________|
|AT0000946652| |637 407 | |3,98 % |
|____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________|
|SUBTOTAL A | 637 407 | 3,98 % |
|____________|_____________________________|___________________________________|
|
