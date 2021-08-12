--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Issuer: SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights3. Person subject to notification obligationName: NEW PRIMONIAL HOLDING SASCity: ParisCountry: France4. Name of shareholder(s): LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER SA5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.8.2021______________________________________________________________________________|6. Total positions ||______________________________________________________________________________|| | | % of voting | | || | | rights | | || | % of voting | through | | || |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|Total number of || | to |instruments |in % (7.A + |voting rights of|| | shares (7.A) |(7.B.1 + |7.B) | issuer || | |7.B.2) | | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________||Resulting | | | | ||situation on | | | | ||the | | | | ||date on w hich | | | | ||threshold w as |3,98 % |0,00 % |3,98 % |16 000 000 ||crossed / | | | | ||reached | | | | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|| Position of | | | | || previous | | | | || notification |4,00 % | |4,00 % | ||(if applicable)| | | | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|Details7. Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|A: Voting rights attached to shares ||______________________________________________________________________________|| |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights || |_____________________________|___________________________________|| | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct | Indirect ||ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG | (Sec 133 BörseG || | 2018) |2018) | 2018) | 2018) ||____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________||AT0000946652| |637 407 | |3,98 % ||____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________||SUBTOTAL A | 637 407 | 3,98 % ||____________|_____________________________|___________________________________|