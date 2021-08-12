checkAd

WRAP Appoints Law Enforcement Industry Veteran Mario Knapp as Vice President of Training

Knapp leads subject matter experts in guiding Wrap Reality’s comprehensive training platform

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the appointment of Mario Knapp as its Vice President of Training. Knapp will be instrumental in leading the Company’s Wrap Training Academy and its network of BolaWrap and Wrap Reality instructors in the US and worldwide. Knapp and WRAP’s instructors are critical to the growth and adoption of Wrap Reality’s training scenarios, which encompass all tools available for law enforcement to use throughout their careers.

Knapp will take the helm at a time when Wrap Training Academy has experienced significant growth due to increased demand for its remote restraint solution to assist law enforcement in controlling high crises and encounters safely and effectively. WRAP has 55 Master Instructors who have certified more than 3000 BolaWrap instructors across 870 agencies.

“Mario’s experience and training background will continue to build and advance the academy as we evolve domestically and internationally,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President at WRAP. “Mario’s record of success exemplifies prudence and dedication in both operational command and managerial positions. His key expertise in the development and direction of policies, guidelines, and programs, and operational performance of training, use of force and de-escalation makes him the perfect fit for WRAP as we expand our footprint.”

“Having served as a law enforcement officer for almost three decades and as a BolaWrap Master Instructor myself for two years, I recognize the need for education and training to support the explosive growth of the BolaWrap and the Wrap Reality full immersive training program,” said Mario Knapp, Vice President of Training at WRAP. “Private and public security agencies are recognizing WRAP as a leader in innovative safety technologies, and I am honored to be able to spearhead our revolutionary training platform to serve officers and other law enforcement officers around the world.”

