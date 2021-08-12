- Efforts by product manufacturers to develop better performance products leading to rise in applications of metal-clad cables

Metal-clad Cable Market – Overview

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global metal clad cable market. In terms of revenue, the global metal-clad cable market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global metal-clad cable market. The demand and growth dynamics is projected to be drive the in the metal clad cable market to US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, finds a TMR study.

The global metal-clad cable market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing urbanization and industrialization. Versatility of applications is boosting demand, and ease of installation, lower variable costs, and higher efficiency are driving market growth. However, the market for metal-clad cable systems is likely to be hindered by several factors such as volatility of raw material pricing and constrained supply chain.

Metal-clad Cable Market – Key Findings of Report

Physical Attributes Lead to Consistent Demand for Utility, Construction Applications

Metal-clad cables are replete with mechanical features and can withstand shocks in industrial environments. The high mechanical protection offered and durability of metal-clad cables make them suitable for use in construction and industrial applications. The design virtue, for instance, interlocked armor of metal-clad cable is flexible unlike electrical conduits, which make them suitable for installations with closed-spaced bends.

Furthermore, metal-clad cables require fewer labor hours during installation. Metal-clad cables are also a cost-effective alternative to traditional pipes and wires.

