Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Receives 3rd Of Five Topographical Surveys Ordered Survey For #28 Ramsey Land Survey - 4290 Austin Blvd, Island Park NY, Has Been Completed & Delivered

Company Hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC To Survey Five Properties To Qualify For Required Permits To Begin Operations: First, Second & Third Surveys Have Now Been Delivered

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and which announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program recently announced that it had hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC to conduct Topographical Surveys and/or Elevation Certificates for five sites in New York, two of which has already been completed (607 Station Road, Bellport & 11 Station Road, Bellport), today announced that the topographical survey has been completed for 4290 Austin Blvd, Island Park, NY.

The Company had previously contracted with a land surveyor, Ramsay Land Surveying, PC to conduct Topographical Surveys and/or Elevation Certificates for five sites in New York. Ramsay Land Surveying, PC is close to completing the other two surveys which will allow the Company to take the final steps to getting the required permits to begin operations.

The previous five sites for topographical surveys and elevation certificates were:

  • 747 Main Street, New Rochelle (Topographical)
  • 4290 Austin Blvd, Island Park (Topographical)
  • 607 Station Road, Bellport (Topographical)
  • 11 Station Road, Bell Port (Topographical)
  • 58 Palisades, Yonkers (Topographical & Elevation)

CEO James DiPrima said: “Now that the Station Road site survey is completed will allow us to meet the requirements to obtain the permits which will allow us to begin working on these site… with more to follow. It’s an exciting time for the Company and we are looking forward to take the next steps with these properties and others to follow.”

For more information, go to: https://greensolarutility.com

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space. Please visit: https://greensolarutility.com

