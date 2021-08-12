Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics announces that FDA has issued a clinical hold on lymphoid malignancy program

Aprea Therapeutics was initially notified of a partial hold in the myeloid malignancy clinical program and shortly thereafter received notification from the FDA that a clinical hold had also been issued in the ongoing lymphoid malignancy study. The agency's decision is related to the safety and efficacy data presented in a recent Phase 3 study of eprenetapopt in TP53-mutaed myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – August 12, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a clinical hold for Aprea Therapeutics clinical program evaluating eprenetapopt with acalabrutinib or venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies. The issue means there will be a pause in the patient enrollment until the agency reverses the decision. Patients previously enrolled and showing positive clinical responses will continue to receive study treatment.

Aprea Therapeutics intends to work in close dialogue with the FDA to clarify and address the agency's concerns in order to resume activity in the clinical trial program as soon as possible.

Karolinska Development has an interest in Aprea Therapeutics through KDev Investment amounting to a total holding of 8.4% of the outstanding shares in Aprea Therapeutics.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

