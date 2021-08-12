checkAd

MoEngage Positioned as a Strong Performer in 2021 Cross-Channel Campaign Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 16:30  |  34   |   |   

Report named MoEngage among top vendors in cross-channel campaign management, receiving the highest scores possible in 9 criteria, including artificial intelligence, personalization, and testing & optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been named a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021 report.

Cross-channel campaign management solutions help brands better understand and engage their customers across digital and offline customer experiences. MoEngage's powerful AI-driven capabilities empower marketers and product managers to identify the best customers to target with individualized messaging at unprecedented speeds. In the latest Forrester Research report, MoEngage was recognized for its AI-driven insights, engagement personalization, and marketer-friendly analytics. MoEngage received the highest scores possible in 9 criteria: artificial intelligence, personalization, mobile, customer profiles & preferences, testing & optimization, digital intelligence, emerging channels, social media & digital advertising, and marketing performance management.

"We believe Forrester's recognition of MoEngage validates our company's vision and belief that AI-driven, moments-based customer engagement is the future," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-Founder of MoEngage. "We're committed to getting our customers there faster by delivering insights-led customer engagement technology that empowers brands to centralize all communications and campaigns, and bring their best ideas to life."

MoEngage is rapidly growing and has added over 250 new customers in the past year. Today, more than 1,200 global brands trust MoEngage to power their customer engagements, including brands such as McAfee, Nestle, Domino's, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, Ally Financial, Byju's, Flipkart, and CIMB Bank.

"Through our strategic partnership with MoEngage, we were able to drive innovation and maximize the value for our business, customers, and partners," said Ashutosh Lall, Product Manager of McAfee. "Their AI-driven capabilities empowered our marketing teams to optimize campaign performance and deliver 4X more personalized, moments-based customer experiences at scale."

MoEngage empowers teams with AI-driven insights and the right engagement tools to create meaningful customer experiences at scale across channels like web, mobile, email, social, and more. "AI-powered innovations help our customers drive greater efficiencies with deeper consumer insights, automation, and cross-channel personalization, helping unlock new levels of success," added Dodda. "We're absolutely blown away by what our customers have been able to achieve and look forward to continuing to build the future together." 

To access your complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021 report, visit here.

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1,200+ global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Nestle, T-Mobile, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send more than 50 billion messages to engage 900 million users every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.




