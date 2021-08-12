checkAd

Uboss deploys in Australia with Service Provider Novum, spearheading their drive into the B2B Cloud Application space, building upon there 25,000 Broadsoft/Webex User base

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London, UK based Software development business Uboss has completed its latest deployment providing a full Broadworks and Webex provisioning service to Novum Networks, increasing its global reach and replacing the services of a previous competitor, nTwine.

Within this deployment the multi-level Uboss automated billing module was also deployed in a single, simultaneous project facilitation, not only billing from Novum to its white label partners but also 'as a service', from the partners to their customers. For the first time, Uboss has been deployed in the local AWS network, a process that recognizes the speed at which Uboss is evolving to now reaching around the globe.

Commenting on the deployment, Novum CEO Nigel Keswick said, "From a products, services, billing and channel support point of view, it was clear the Uboss team had a great understanding of what we would need, reflecting perhaps the advantage of partnering with a supplier who has their own Broadworks/multi-application cloud portfolio business in the UK, and that level of understanding enabled us to refine the solution, manage our data and plan more enhancements during the deployment process."

With several other API modules deployed to support mobility and contact center requirements, and to take advantage of this multi-application eco-system, Novum are seeking to give their resellers the advantage in a post-Covid market where real-time, on-demand flexibility is a must. Commenting on the project itself Novum operations lead Phillip Keswick added, "This was always going to be a big and complex job but the professionalism and experience of the Uboss team was fantastic. We faced challenges along the way but management of the process and the communication and engagement from Uboss retained our confidence in the project at all times."

Uboss now has a development team numbering 140, in the UK and India, focused on the increasing demand for back-office automation, commercial and contract rule management, multi-level billing and secure self-service portal access. Summing up the latest project Uboss VP, Sales Iain Sinnott said, "We are delighted to add Novum Australia to our global community. Alongside our North America and European customers, I am sure the Novum team will continue to support the development of the service options through the feature request system. There is no time to rest however as we move onto our next customer deployments driven by increasingly high levels of interest from the Broadworks community."

