checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment of the bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 16:30  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action
REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment of the bonds

12-Aug-2021 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179, as the issuer of the bearer bonds 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 / WKN A13SH2, announces that the option under § 7.1 of the terms and conditions of the bonds to make an early partial repayment of the bonds by ordinary (partial) termination has been exercised on August 12th, 2021.

The partial repayment will be made in the total amount of EUR 518,000.00. This corresponds to 5.00% of the original nominal amount. An amount of EUR 500.00 with value date October 18th, 2021 will therefore be paid for each partial bond.
 

12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH
ABC-Straße 21
20354 Hamburg
Germany
ISIN: DE000A13SH22
WKN: A13SH2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1226123

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1226123  12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226123&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetREO Span Proj bis 11/22 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment of the bonds DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment of the bonds 12-Aug-2021 / 16:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT im Aufwind - Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr deutlich gesteigert, EBT ...
MLP SE: H1: MLP setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-News: BIKE24 nach Börsengang mit starken Halbjahresergebnissen: Umsatzplus von 44 Prozent, bereinigtes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Entscheidung über Kapitalallokation: vorzeitige Schuldentilgung, Sonderdividende und ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group verzeichnet im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Umsatz- und Ergebniszuwachs
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom increases revenues in its core business by 6.5 % and achieves a positive ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities mit anhaltend starken Zahlen im ersten Halbjahr 2021 - operatives ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:30 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: Vorzeitige Teilrückzahlung der Teilschuldverschreibung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
16:30 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: Vorzeitige Teilrückzahlung der Teilschuldverschreibung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs