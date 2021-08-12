CE Brands and eBuyNow Announce Four New Retail and Distribution Agreements and Filing of Year End Financial Statements
VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) ("CE Brands"),a data-driven consumer-electronics company, and its wholly-owned
subsidiary eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. ("eBuyNow"), are pleased to announce 4 new distribution and retail agreements, in line with the goal to become leaders in manufacturing, brand
licensing, and global product distribution.
The retail and distribution agreements cover India, Japan, Central Europe and Eastern Europe:
- A direct vendor relationship between eBuyNow and The Flipkart Group, one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, and
PhonePe. Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India's e-commerce revolution. With a registered customer base of over
200 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Flipkart will begin ranging the Motorola Smartwatch line of products in August 2021 with long term proposals around the new
range of Motorola Smartwatches and Wearables for 2021 and beyond.
- An exclusive distribution agreement between eBuyNow and GT COMPANY for Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium and the UK as well as non-exclusive in The Czech
Republic, Poland and Hungary. GT COMPANY has grown a powerful distribution network with specialized retailers, e-tailers and mail order companies demonstrating an in-depth knowledge of the market
to distribute innovative products. GT COMPANY has completed their initial order and forecasts with eBuyNow and will distribute to its extensive network of European retailers all Kodak products
licensed by eBuyNow under the agreement.
- A distribution agreement with eBuyNow and SYNNEX Japan for the Motorola range of branded Smartwatches and Wearables manufactured under the eBuyNow License agreement. SYNNEX
Japan is a Japanese subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation in the United States, SYNNEX Japan provides added value as a "hybrid distributor" by proposing solutions that combine domestic and overseas
products and services in order to solve customers' problems in addition to the conventional wholesale business. SYNNEX Japan has listed immediately the Moto360 in Japan on Amazon.jp and Moto360.jp
