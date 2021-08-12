CE Brands and eBuyNow Announce Four New Retail and Distribution Agreements and Filing of Year End Financial Statements

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) ("CE Brands"),a data-driven consumer-electronics company, and its wholly-owned subsidiary eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. ("eBuyNow"), are pleased to announce 4 new distribution and retail agreements, in line with the goal to become leaders in manufacturing, brand licensing, and global product distribution.



The retail and distribution agreements cover India, Japan, Central Europe and Eastern Europe: