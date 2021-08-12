AlzeCure to Present Abstract at ECNP Conference on NeuroRestore Project's Potential in Depression

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central …

The abstract, titled Characterization of positive allosteric modulators of TrkB for the treatment of depression, will be presented at the major international conference European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) 2021, by Dr. Johan Sandin, Chief Scientific Officer at AlzeCure. Other authors include Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery, Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Head of Chemistry, and Magnus Halldin, Head of DMPK & Safety at AlzeCure.

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract about the neurology platform NeuroRestore, its link to BDNF/TrkB signalling and potential therapeutic role in depression, has been accepted for presentation at the ECNP 2021 conference, which this year will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 2-5.

The presentation includes results from studies that show how substances from the NeuroRestore project have had potent effects in various preclinical models linked to depression. Furthermore, the results show that these substances bind to the receptors for the neurotrophin BDNF, so called TrkB receptors, and stimulate the signaling of this system. This biological system has been linked to depression, and the support for this hypothesis has recently been further strengthened, and new scientific findings indicate that many of the classic antidepressant drugs available today actually mediate their effect via BDNF/TrkB.*

"These data demonstrate the impressive width of the NeuroRestore platform and the various indications that may be applicable to this unique biological mechanism," said Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure Pharma.

"The NeuroRestore platform, with ACD856 as the leading clinical candidate drug, is based on a strong scientific foundation and the approval of our abstract is a clear validation of our research and strengthens our conviction that our studies are at the forefront of research identifying several potential opportunities," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

*) Casarotto et al., Antidepressant drugs act by directly binding to TRKB neurotrophin receptors, Cell 184, 1299-1313, March 4, 2021, https://www.cell.com/cell/pdf/S0092-8674(21)00077-5.pdf

