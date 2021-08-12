checkAd

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach USD 31.49 Billion By 2028 CAGR of 5.50% | Reports and Data

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 16:37  |  43   |   |   

- Increasing advancement in the MEMs is a significant factor for the growth of the Inertial Measurement Unit industry. Another major factor for the surge in the demand of the IMU market is the rising smartphone market, which is the major consumer of IMU. However, the issue of accumulated error over time in Navigation application will affect the growth of the market negatively

- Market Size – USD 20.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.50%, Market Trends – Rising smartphone market, a major consumer of the Inertial Measurement Unit, is the primary factor driving the growth of the IMU market over the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Inertial Measurement Unit market size was valued at USD 20.38 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period. Factors affecting the increasing demand for the Inertial Measurement Unit market is the growing rate of applications in the Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMs). The rising demand from the consumers for equipment with better ergonomics will also be a significant factor for the growth of the market. IMU is also used in smartphones for various purposes. With the accelerated growth of the smartphone industry, the demand for Inertial Measurement Unit will also increase over the forecast period.

Reports and Data Logo

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1983

Some of the common applications of Inertial Measurement Unit include determining the direction in GPS systems, tracking the motion in the consumer electronics in cell phones or video game remotes.  IMU is increasingly being used in the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) systems. Industrial applications of IMU include alignment and measurement of the equipment like antennas. In the aerospace industry, Inertial Measurement Unit is used to maneuver the aircraft; both manned as well as unmanned. Future applications of Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) include coupling up the device with technologies like GPS, RF, and LiDAR, which will further enable accurate localization of people, vehicles and equipment, both indoor as well as outdoor.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach USD 31.49 Billion By 2028 CAGR of 5.50% | Reports and Data - Increasing advancement in the MEMs is a significant factor for the growth of the Inertial Measurement Unit industry. Another major factor for the surge in the demand of the IMU market is the rising smartphone market, which is the major consumer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Rising Renewable Energy Installations Inflate the Demand for the Global Stationary Lead Acid ...
Data Center Physical Security Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,045.9 Million by 2026 - ...
Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size Worth $6.34 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Mendix Spotlights Excellence with Reveal of 2021 Customer Impact Award Finalists
OneWeb Announces Significant New Equity Partner
V-16 light arrives in Portugal, the device that already saves lives on Spanish roads
Largest Equity Funding Round for a European FBA Aggregator Announced as SellerX Raises €100 ...
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Nigerians High Use of Cryptocurrency and Rise in Second Citizenship Demand Symbolise Need for ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
Firmenich Reports Solid Full Year Results With Accelerating Momentum in the Second Half
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...