checkAd

Pexip Q2 Revenue Rises 8.5%; EBITDA Turns Negative

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 16:33  |  38   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Pexip ARR USD 92.7 million in Q2 2021.Q2 revenue NOK 177.1 million, up 8.5% from NOK 163.1 million in Q2 2020, driven by higher revenues from Pexip as-a-Service to new customersQ2 gross margin of 88%Q2 higher hosting and network cost …

  • (PLX AI) – Pexip ARR USD 92.7 million in Q2 2021.
  • Q2 revenue NOK 177.1 million, up 8.5% from NOK 163.1 million in Q2 2020, driven by higher revenues from Pexip as-a-Service to new customers
  • Q2 gross margin of 88%
  • Q2 higher hosting and network cost related to higher usage of Pexip as-a-Service, as well as a shift towards cloud compute from investing in own hardware
  • Reported EBITDA in Q2 was negative NOK 40.6 million, reflecting a negative 23% margin, down from NOK 5.9 million in Q2 2020
  • The development in the EBITDA margin is as expected, as the company invests into growth initiatives where the expected increase in revenue will trail the increase in operating expenses due to ramp-up time, according to strategy
  • Pexip intends to deploy up to 70% of the net proceeds from the IPO over the next two to three years
  • This implies returning to a neutral EBITDA in 2023, and an estimated negative EBITDA-rate in 2021 and 2022 in the range of negative 25-35%
  • As Pexip exits the investment period, the Company expects above 25% EBITDA-rate in 2025 together with revenue growth above 25%


Pexip Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pexip Q2 Revenue Rises 8.5%; EBITDA Turns Negative (PLX AI) – Pexip ARR USD 92.7 million in Q2 2021.Q2 revenue NOK 177.1 million, up 8.5% from NOK 163.1 million in Q2 2020, driven by higher revenues from Pexip as-a-Service to new customersQ2 gross margin of 88%Q2 higher hosting and network cost …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
K&S Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Raised
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Freenet Q2 EBITDA EUR 113.5 Million
Humana CEO Leaves to Lead Apoteket AB
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Freenet Raises EBITDA Outlook to EUR 430-445 Million from EUR 415-435 Million
SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Zurich Insurance H1 Business Operating Profit USD 2.7 Billion; on Track for 2022 Targets
Novozymes Invests DKK 2 Billion in Advanced Protein Facility in U.S.
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million