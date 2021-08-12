Pexip Q2 Revenue Rises 8.5%; EBITDA Turns Negative

(PLX AI) – Pexip ARR USD 92.7 million in Q2 2021.Q2 revenue NOK 177.1 million, up 8.5% from NOK 163.1 million in Q2 2020, driven by higher revenues from Pexip as-a-Service to new customersQ2 gross margin of 88%Q2 higher hosting and network cost … (PLX AI) – Pexip ARR USD 92.7 million in Q2 2021.

Q2 revenue NOK 177.1 million, up 8.5% from NOK 163.1 million in Q2 2020, driven by higher revenues from Pexip as-a-Service to new customers

Q2 gross margin of 88%

Q2 higher hosting and network cost related to higher usage of Pexip as-a-Service, as well as a shift towards cloud compute from investing in own hardware

Reported EBITDA in Q2 was negative NOK 40.6 million, reflecting a negative 23% margin, down from NOK 5.9 million in Q2 2020

The development in the EBITDA margin is as expected, as the company invests into growth initiatives where the expected increase in revenue will trail the increase in operating expenses due to ramp-up time, according to strategy

Pexip intends to deploy up to 70% of the net proceeds from the IPO over the next two to three years

This implies returning to a neutral EBITDA in 2023, and an estimated negative EBITDA-rate in 2021 and 2022 in the range of negative 25-35%

As Pexip exits the investment period, the Company expects above 25% EBITDA-rate in 2025 together with revenue growth above 25%



