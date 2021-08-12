checkAd

RDIF Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Argentina to the country's Ministry of Health

Laboratorios Richmond has delivered 995,125 doses of the first component of Sputnik V to the Ministry of Health of Argentina. The Company has also supplied 152,500 doses of the second component of the vaccine out of 3 million doses to be produced and supplied in August.

MOSCOW, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond SACIF pharmaceutical company today announced the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine produced in the country has been delivered to the Ministry of Health.

In total, Laboratorios Richmond delivered 995,125 doses of the first component and 152,500 doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine produced at Company's facilities. This is the first delivery of the second component of Sputnik V out of 3 million doses to be produced and supplied by Laboratorios Richmond in August.

The vaccine supplied will become part of the Strategic Vaccination Plan of the Ministry of Health. Locally produced Sputnik V was supervised and verified by the National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices of Argentina (ANMAT) and complies with all quality requirements.

Argentina was the first country in Latin America both to authorize Sputnik V and to start its production. The vaccine was registered in the country under the emergency use authorization procedure and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on 29 December 2020. RDIF and partners facilitated the technology transfer to Laboratorios Richmond for the local production of the vaccine with the first batch manufactured in April 2021.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 bn people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population, including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus. In particular, Sputnik V demonstrates higher efficacy against the Delta variant of coronavirus than many other vaccines. The vaccine is 83.1% effective and shows 6x reduction of infection risk. Sputnik V is also 94.4% effective against hospitalisations with 18x reduction in hospitalisation risk.

