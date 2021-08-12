checkAd

CI Financial Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 16:51  |  44   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) announces it has been certified as a Great Place to Work after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

“I take great pride in the quality and commitment of our team,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “During the extraordinary events of the past 18 months, our employees have remained highly engaged, providing exceptional service to our clients and making tremendous progress on CI’s strategic growth priorities.

“CI has supported its employees throughout the pandemic with expanded benefits and other measures, and we continue to work on enhancing all aspects of the employee experience and building a workplace characterized by trust, pride and opportunities for career growth,” Mr. MacAlpine. “The feedback provided by the GPTW survey plays an important role in those efforts.”

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (U.S.A.). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$304 billion (US$245 billion) in client assets as of June 30, 2021. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

