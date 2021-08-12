CI Financial Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

“I take great pride in the quality and commitment of our team,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “During the extraordinary events of the past 18 months, our employees have remained highly engaged, providing exceptional service to our clients and making tremendous progress on CI’s strategic growth priorities.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) announces it has been certified as a Great Place to Work after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

“CI has supported its employees throughout the pandemic with expanded benefits and other measures, and we continue to work on enhancing all aspects of the employee experience and building a workplace characterized by trust, pride and opportunities for career growth,” Mr. MacAlpine. “The feedback provided by the GPTW survey plays an important role in those efforts.”

