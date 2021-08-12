checkAd

U.S. Bank to Acquire Small Business Payments Software Company, Bento Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 17:00  |  17   |   |   

U.S. Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Bento Technologies, known as Bento for Business, a fintech company based in Chicago and San Francisco that provides payment and expense management services to small and mid-size businesses. The innovative Bento platform offers businesses simple and easy-to-use tools to better manage card-based payments and other expenses via spend tracking and card transaction controls.

The acquisition is part of the vision at U.S. Bank to bring payments and banking services together to simplify cash flow and money management for small businesses. Bento’s accounts payable-based software complements the bank’s existing Elavon and talech accounts receivable software solutions, providing U.S. Bank clients a holistic one-stop experience for both their accounts payable and accounts receivable needs.

“Business owners work hard every day to turn their passion into a business. Our goal is to make money management easier for them so they can spend less time on administrative tasks, and more time on doing what they love – serving their customers,” said Tim Welsh, vice chair of Consumer and Business Banking at U.S. Bank. “This is why Bento Technologies is a great fit for U.S. Bank.”

“Our focus is to provide customers with digital capabilities they need to manage their finances from anywhere, while also retaining the visibility and control that are important to managing cash flow efficiently,” said Shailesh Kotwal, vice chair of Payment Services at U.S. Bank. “Pair that with the banking products and the global footprint of U.S. Bank, and it’s clear to see a great opportunity for our customers."

The expense management tools from Bento Technologies will blend well with the other services U.S. Bank offers businesses, from credit, deposit and card accounts, to modern and secure payment acceptance and digital money movement.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy,” said Farhan Ahmad, founder of Bento Technologies. “In 2014, Bento pioneered the concept of smart corporate cards and automated spend management for small businesses. I'm proud to say that we have saved our customers millions of dollars since then. We are now very excited to join U.S. Bank in order to accelerate our vision of creating a one-stop financial operating platform to help small businesses that serve communities across the country."

The purchase agreement was signed on Aug. 11, 2021 and the transaction is expected to close in September. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $559 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

US Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bank to Acquire Small Business Payments Software Company, Bento Technologies U.S. Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Bento Technologies, known as Bento for Business, a fintech company based in Chicago and San Francisco that provides payment and expense management services to small and mid-size businesses. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21U.S. Bank Foundation invests $1 million to support emerging leaders and community-led solutions to address economic disparities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21US Bancorp Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus
PLX AI | Analysen
15.07.21U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21U.S. Bank, Enterprise Community Partners announce innovative racial equity bond
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21U.S. Bank Names Tendayi Kapfidze as Head of Economic Analysis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten