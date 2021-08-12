EMGS is pleased to announce that the customer has now confirmed that they will license data under the framework contact worth approximately USD 2.5 million, which will be recognized as revenue in the 3rd quarter.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notification published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") on 25 June 2021 wherein the Company announced that it had entered into a framework contract with an existing customer for licensing of multi-client data from the Company's international multi-client library.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, EMGS Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836



