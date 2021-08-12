checkAd

DGAP-News MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 17:15  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board

12.08.2021 / 17:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board

Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, August 12, 2021 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced the results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually, as in the previous year. In total, 44.5 percent of the share capital with voting rights was represented.

The Annual General Meeting approved resolution items 2 to 5 as well as 7, 8 and 10 - most of them with a significant majority. Resolution item 6 (Authorized Capital 2021) did not receive the required qualified majority. Norbert Neef, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, informed the Annual General Meeting that he resigns from office effective as of the end of the AGM. Thus, the vote on agenda item 9 was not applicable. Following the suggestion of the supplementary motion of shareholder Avalon Capital One GmbH dated July 29, 2021, Stefan Schütze, attorney and Managing Director of C3 Management GmbH, was elected to the Supervisory Board from the end of this AGM until the end of the AGM that resolves on the ratification of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2021. The Supervisory Board of MagForce AG, which also includes Klemens Hallmann and Aaron Weaver, will hold a constituent meeting shortly to vote on the new chair.

Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.: "From the Management as well as the employees of MagForce, I would like to express my sincere gratitude. Norbert has overseen the Company through its formative years and contributed significantly to the constructive cooperation between the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board that has supported the important decisions in corporate strategy and direction. As a result we have two unique and effective treatment options for glioblastoma and focal intermediate risk prostate cancer. The Management Board wishes Norbert every success in his professional as well as private future. At the same time, we welcome Mr Schütze as new member of the Supervisory Board and look forward to working together to achieve further important milestones for MagForce."

Seite 1 von 3
MagForce Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MAGFORCE - da geht doch was?!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board 12.08.2021 / 17:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MagForce AG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT im Aufwind - Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr deutlich gesteigert, EBT ...
MLP SE: H1: MLP setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-News: BIKE24 nach Börsengang mit starken Halbjahresergebnissen: Umsatzplus von 44 Prozent, bereinigtes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Entscheidung über Kapitalallokation: vorzeitige Schuldentilgung, Sonderdividende und ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group verzeichnet im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Umsatz- und Ergebniszuwachs
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom increases revenues in its core business by 6.5 % and achieves a positive ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities mit anhaltend starken Zahlen im ersten Halbjahr 2021 - operatives ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:15 UhrDGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Ergebnisse der Hauptversammlung 2021 bekannt und informiert über Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Biotech Report: Biotest und Evotec (EVT) behauptet, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Biontech (22UA) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) mit neuer Rally, Amgen (AMG) nach Zahlen tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und BB Biotech (BBZA) fester; MorphoSys (MOR) korrigieren erneut
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und 4SC (VSC) ziehen an, MorphoSys (MOR) behauptet
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Biotech Report: Sell Off bei MorphoSys (MOR); Biontech (22UA) und MagForce (MF6) fester
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu; Biogen (IDP) nach Zahlen
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Biotech Report: Sektor dreht nach oben - MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) sehr fest
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21MagForce: Sichtbares Wachstum ab 2022
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen