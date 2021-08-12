SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results

checkAd

SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL" or the “Company”) (NYSE: SFL) plans to release its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

SFL plans to host a conference call and webcast for all stakeholders and interested parties on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET). Relevant material will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com on the same day.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following: 

A: Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to "Webcast". The webcast with slideshow will be played live from this platform. To listen to the conference call from the website, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

B: Conference Call
Participants dial-in details:

US Toll Free telephone number +1 877 870 9135
International Dial-in telephone number +47 21 56 30 15
Conference ID: 9046128

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. 
  
A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing:

US Toll Free telephone number +1 866 331 1332
International dial-in telephone number +47 21 03 42 35
The replay access code is: 9046128#

SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 36
André Reppen, Chief Treasurer & Senior Vice President, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is split between container vessels, bulkers, tankers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

