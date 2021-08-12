CBD Global Sciences Debt Restructuring and Impact of both Global NV and Strasburg Pharms Bankruptcies, Post Bankruptcy Action Plans

Denver, CO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), “CBD Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to share detailed information about the debt restructuring of the company and the outcome of the two Chapter 7 bankruptcies.



The landscape for CBD Global Sciences has changed dramatically since the emergence from the global pandemic and the completion of the two bankruptcies for two of the Company’s subsidiaries, Global NV and Strasburg Pharms. In 2015 Strasburg Pharms created and sold CBD crude oil on the open market for $20,000.00 USD per liter. Today that same liter of oil will cost between $50.00 - $100.00 USD and is found at a much higher quality and potency than what was afforded back in 2015, mainly through R&D and advancements in growing, harvesting and processing of the CBD oil. Although it was expected that we would see the commoditization of CBD oil and biomass with R&D, Big Agriculture entering the supply chain and many other hosts of advancements in the legalization of Industrial Hemp has caused that to be rapidly accelerated. This commoditization of the CBD molecule happened in its most aggressive state in 2018 and 2019 when large scale producers (1000 acres +) entered the scene for mass production of Industrial Hemp. Based on what we were seeing in 2017 and 2018, we divested the farming operations and moved our focus to finished goods CBD infused products. Fast forward to today and we continue to move our focus up the supply chain with distribution ( www.legacydistributiongroup.com ) and retail / ecommerce.

When the lock downs began in the US for the global pandemic, we saw many of our partnering retailers directly impacted. Global NV watched our fastest growing retailers in the airports (Hudson News and Minutes Suites) move from a 100+ store increase per month rollout to a cut in store foot traffic by over 96%. Our white label business was impacted by a cancellation of over $2.3M of purchase orders the first week of the lock down. This coupled with a lawsuit against Global NV from an aggressive landlord seeking judgment for in excess of $550,000.00 USD made it apparent that the only way to survive as a company through the pandemic was to seek bankruptcy protection for parts of the company most impacted by the pandemic, commoditization of the CBD molecule (at the time an unknown timeline for the lock down) and potential litigation.