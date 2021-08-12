checkAd

Xylem to Host 2021 Investor Day on September 30

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 17:25  |  23   |   |   

Xylem, Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today announced it will host its 2021 Investor Day on September 30 beginning at 8:30 am, U.S. Eastern time.

Patrick Decker, Xylem’s president and CEO, Sandy Rowland, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Senior Leadership Team will provide information about the company’s plans to drive sustainable growth, and deliver both economic and social value over the short, medium, and long terms.

The program will comprise presentations and discussions with Xylem’s senior leaders, and will include a strategy and sustainability update, detail on long-term financial targets, and an in-depth review of the Company’s vision for innovation and the digital transformation of the water sector.

The hybrid virtual/physical event will be carried by live webcast, including opportunity to participate in Q&A. Investors interested in attending can register in advance by contacting the Xylem Investor Relations team at Investor.Relations@xylem.com. Arrangements for physical participation will be determined closer to the event date, to ensure alignment with public health guidance in relation to COVID-19.

A recording will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US shortly after the event concludes.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

