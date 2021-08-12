DAZN Secures Exclusive Rights to 2021 Women's International Champions Cup in 120+ Countries and Territories

checkAd

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Tournament to Be Broadcast Live on DAZN as Well as
DAZN's New YouTube Channel Dedicated to Women's Football: Four Matches, Two
Days, One Champion

DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, will broadcast next week's
prestigious Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) live in over 120
countries and territories worldwide. Moreover, the tournament - which features
four of the most winning European and American club teams in the history of the
sport, and includes many players that have just returned from Tokyo with shiny
new hardware around their necks - will also be made available for free in those
markets on DAZN's new YouTube channel dedicated to women's football
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgii5f9u4YgXCeubCozbEA) .

NWSL powerhouse Portland Thorns FC will host the tournament and face off on Aug.
18 in an all-American clash against the formidable Houston Dash at Providence
Park in Portland, Oregon. Meanwhile that same day, the new queens of Europe, FC
Barcelona - winners of the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League - take on the most
successful women's club team in history and reigning WICC champ, the
star-studded French giant Olympique Lyonnais.

This will set up an electric Europe vs. USA final on Aug. 21, with the winners
of the first two matches battling it out for championship glory and to be named
World's Best Club.

The full schedule of events is as follows, with all four matches available both
live and on demand on DAZN and DAZN's new women's football YouTube channel
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgii5f9u4YgXCeubCozbEA) :

- Wed., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET: Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Barcelona
- Wed., Aug. 18, 11:00 p.m. ET: Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash
- Sat., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET: 3rd Place Match - American Team vs. European Team
- Sat., Aug. 21, 10:00 p.m. ET: 1st Place Match - American Team vs. European
Team

"We are thrilled to have secured the rights to the Women's International
Champions Cup, which features two of the best teams from the National Women's
Soccer League going up against two fierce rivals from the UEFA Women's Champions
League," said James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group. "At DAZN, we are deeply
committed to growing women's football and women's sport overall by bringing more
visibility to elite competitions, such as the WICC, than ever before; that's why
making next week's tournament available on DAZN as well as on YouTube for free
was a no-brainer, to reach even more existing and new fans alike with what's
