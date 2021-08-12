DAZN Secures Exclusive Rights to 2021 Women's International Champions Cup in 120+ Countries and Territories

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Tournament to Be Broadcast Live on DAZN as Well as

DAZN's New YouTube Channel Dedicated to Women's Football: Four Matches, Two

Days, One Champion



DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, will broadcast next week's

prestigious Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) live in over 120

countries and territories worldwide. Moreover, the tournament - which features

four of the most winning European and American club teams in the history of the

sport, and includes many players that have just returned from Tokyo with shiny

new hardware around their necks - will also be made available for free in those

markets on DAZN's new YouTube channel dedicated to women's football

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgii5f9u4YgXCeubCozbEA) .





NWSL powerhouse Portland Thorns FC will host the tournament and face off on Aug.18 in an all-American clash against the formidable Houston Dash at ProvidencePark in Portland, Oregon. Meanwhile that same day, the new queens of Europe, FCBarcelona - winners of the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League - take on the mostsuccessful women's club team in history and reigning WICC champ, thestar-studded French giant Olympique Lyonnais.This will set up an electric Europe vs. USA final on Aug. 21, with the winnersof the first two matches battling it out for championship glory and to be namedWorld's Best Club.The full schedule of events is as follows, with all four matches available bothlive and on demand on DAZN and DAZN's new women's football YouTube channel(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgii5f9u4YgXCeubCozbEA) :- Wed., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET: Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Barcelona- Wed., Aug. 18, 11:00 p.m. ET: Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash- Sat., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET: 3rd Place Match - American Team vs. European Team- Sat., Aug. 21, 10:00 p.m. ET: 1st Place Match - American Team vs. EuropeanTeam"We are thrilled to have secured the rights to the Women's InternationalChampions Cup, which features two of the best teams from the National Women'sSoccer League going up against two fierce rivals from the UEFA Women's ChampionsLeague," said James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group. "At DAZN, we are deeplycommitted to growing women's football and women's sport overall by bringing morevisibility to elite competitions, such as the WICC, than ever before; that's whymaking next week's tournament available on DAZN as well as on YouTube for freewas a no-brainer, to reach even more existing and new fans alike with what's