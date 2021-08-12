checkAd

IEC Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of IEC Electronics Corp. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IEC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 17:43  |  17   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) to Creation Technologies Inc. for $15.35 per share in cash is fair to IEC shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages IEC shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether IEC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for IEC shareholders; (2) determine whether Creation Technologies is underpaying for IEC; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for IEC shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of IEC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages IEC shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IEC Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of IEC Electronics Corp. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IEC Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) to Creation Technologies Inc. for $15.35 per share in cash is fair to IEC shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages IEC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste