Superconductor Technologies Stockholders Have Approved the Pending Merger With Clearday

“I would like to thank our stockholders for their overwhelming support of the proposed merger with Clearday,” stated Jeffrey A. Quiram, President and CEO of Superconductor. “Following an assessment of strategic alternatives, our Board of Directors concluded that the merger with Clearday offers an excellent opportunity to create meaningful value for our stockholders. We’re pleased that our stockholders affirmed their support of that conclusion with yesterday’s vote.”

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (OTCQB: SCON) is pleased to announce that its stockholders have approved the proposed merger with Clearday at STI’s special meeting of stockholders held on August 10, 2021. STI looks forward to closing the merger as soon as practicable.

“We greatly appreciate the participation and support that STI stockholders exhibited earlier this week in favor of the pending merger,” added Jim Walesa, Clearday’s President and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming STI stockholders as Clearday stockholders upon the final closing of the transaction.”

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the OTC QB market under the ticker symbol “SCON.” For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to be and shall not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.