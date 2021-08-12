Phoenix Gold Fund Limited acquires shares in Unigold Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Gold Fund Limited (“Phoenix”) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, announces it has acquired an aggregate of 11,500,000 common shares at an average price of $0.13 and 5,750,000 common share purchase warrants of Unigold Inc (the “Issuer”) on August 10, 2021 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). Phoenix acquired the common shares at a price of C$0.13 per share for a total purchase price of C$1,495,000. The Issuer’s office is located at One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400 Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4.



Immediately prior to the acquisition, Phoenix owned 1,002,500 common shares of the Issuer. As a result of the acquisition, Phoenix now owns 12,502,500 common shares and 5,750,000 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer, representing approximately 8.02% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. In the event that the warrants of the Issuers are fully exercised, the holdings of Phoenix represent a total of 18,252,500 common shares of the Issuer or approximately 11.29% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis and 9.29% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer on a fully diluted basis. The holdings above are calculated as of August 10, 2021 assuming no further common shares of the Issuer have been issued.