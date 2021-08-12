checkAd

Salem Podcast Network Adds Jenna Ellis to the Lineup

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 18:00  |  27   |   |   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network (“SPN”) is adding former Trump Campaign Attorney Jenna Ellis to the lineup beginning September 13th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005066/en/

Jenna Ellis (Photo: Business Wire)

Jenna Ellis (Photo: Business Wire)

Jenna Ellis is a constitutional law attorney and served as the senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign, a Trump Advisory Board Member, and personal counsel to President Donald J. Trump. She is the Chairwoman of the Election Integrity Alliance, Special Counsel for the Thomas More Society, and a Newsmax contributor. She is also the author of “The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution."

A Colorado native and evangelical Christian, she previously taught the legal studies program and founded the award-winning moot court program as a professor at Colorado Christian University. Ms. Ellis holds a B.A. in technical journalism from Colorado State University and a J.D. from the University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law.

“At SPN we like to find podcasters like Jenna who want to change the world for good. With her strong Christian faith, combined with a rock solid legal mind, she brings something unique and special to our network,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “Like all of our podcasters, you learn something every day from Jenna, and we can’t wait to get her started.”

"I am so excited to join the Salem Podcast Network Family and add to their incredible lineup of voices for biblical truth and conservative policy,” said Jenna. “I get questions daily from concerned citizens all over the country on various issues, and this podcast will focus on my answers and analysis of cultural and legal issues and how to think through them from a Christian, conservative, and constitutional framework,” Jenna concluded.

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January with Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D’Souza. SPN has since added Todd Starnes and Trish Regan, in addition to the Salem Radio Network hosts who have daily podcasts on www.SalemPodcastNetwork.com. SPN is already ranked #12 on the Triton Digital national podcast network rankings, doing 12-13 million downloads per month.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Salem Media Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salem Podcast Network Adds Jenna Ellis to the Lineup Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network (“SPN”) is adding former Trump Campaign Attorney Jenna Ellis to the lineup beginning September 13th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Rockley Photonics Announces Successful Closing of Business Combination with SC Health Corp.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Total Revenue of $63.8 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Salem Media Group Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Teleconference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Salem Media Group Announces Carl Jackson to Replace Larry Elder
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten