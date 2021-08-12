Business in France up 33.6 percent

International operations up 21.4 percent

SII Group, which specialises in engineering businesses, has announced its first quarter revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year.

Eric Matteucci, Chairman of the Management Board, commented: “There has been a significant upturn in activity during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year. Although this quarter’s performance was helped by the favourable basis for comparison and two additional billing days, the revenue generated was almost 15% higher than in the first quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year (the year before the COVID-19 crisis). This is further confirmation that the new course of organic growth is back on track, that the effort invested by all teams has borne fruit and that SII Group’s strategy is effective".

In €M

1st quarter (ended June 30) 2020-2021 2021-2022 Variation Change at

constant rate* Revenues 147.43 186.16 +26.9% +27.1% of which France 67.57 90.24 +33.6% +33.6% of which international 79.86 96.93 +21.4% +21.6%

* excluding external growth and exchange rate effects (exchange rate 2020-2021 applied to 2021-2022 revenues)

SII Group, a specialist in engineering businesses, registered revenues of €187.2 million during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year, up 26.9%. All geographical units contributed to this positive performance, with the only exception of Germany where the recovery momentum is still insufficient. Business activity has particularly picked up in France and Spain and the growth, already experienced during the previous quarter, continued or even gained momentum in other countries.

Sharp Resumption of Activity in France

In France, the SII group achieved a revenue of €90,2m during this first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022, i. e. a 32.1% entirely organic growth. The Activity Rate Excluding Holidays (AREH) reached 89.5% during the quarter, coming fairly close to the optimum. Another factor contributing to the success of this quarter was the two additional calendar days. All major business areas in which the SII operates contributed to this recovery in business activity, when viewed against the basis for comparison. Direct headcount grew this quarter in contrast to the previous year.