checkAd

SII Fiscal 2021-2022 first quarter revenues

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 18:00  |  36   |   |   

Paris, August 12, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Fiscal 2021-2022 first quarter revenues: €187.2 million

Organic growth +26.9%

Business in France up 33.6 percent
International operations up 21.4 percent

SII Group, which specialises in engineering businesses, has announced its first quarter revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year.

Eric Matteucci, Chairman of the Management Board, commented: There has been a significant upturn in activity during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year. Although this quarter’s performance was helped by the favourable basis for comparison and two additional billing days, the revenue generated was almost 15% higher than in the first quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year (the year before the COVID-19 crisis). This is further confirmation that the new course of organic growth is back on track, that the effort invested by all teams has borne fruit and that SII Group’s strategy is effective".

In €M
1st quarter (ended June 30) 		2020-2021 2021-2022 Variation Change at
constant rate*
Revenues 147.43 186.16 +26.9% +27.1%
of which France 67.57 90.24 +33.6% +33.6%
of which international 79.86 96.93 +21.4% +21.6%

* excluding external growth and exchange rate effects (exchange rate 2020-2021 applied to 2021-2022 revenues)

SII Group, a specialist in engineering businesses, registered revenues of €187.2 million during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year, up 26.9%. All geographical units contributed to this positive performance, with the only exception of Germany where the recovery momentum is still insufficient. Business activity has particularly picked up in France and Spain and the growth, already experienced during the previous quarter, continued or even gained momentum in other countries.

Sharp Resumption of Activity in France

In France, the SII group achieved a revenue of €90,2m during this first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022, i. e. a 32.1% entirely organic growth. The Activity Rate Excluding Holidays (AREH) reached 89.5% during the quarter, coming fairly close to the optimum. Another factor contributing to the success of this quarter was the two additional calendar days. All major business areas in which the SII operates contributed to this recovery in business activity, when viewed against the basis for comparison. Direct headcount grew this quarter in contrast to the previous year.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SII Fiscal 2021-2022 first quarter revenues Paris, August 12, 2021 – 6 p.m. Fiscal 2021-2022 first quarter revenues: €187.2 million Organic growth +26.9% Business in France up 33.6 percentInternational operations up 21.4 percent SII Group, which specialises in engineering businesses, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Toll Brothers Acquires StoryBook Homes, a Privately-Held Homebuilder in Las Vegas
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board