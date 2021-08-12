checkAd

Paris, le August 12, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Signature of a Dutreil Agreement

On June 30, 2021, Mr. Bernard Huvé (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), together with the other members of the Huvé family group, and Mr. Eric Matteucci (Chairman of the Management Board) signed a collective lock-up agreement covering 35% of the company’s shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 787 B of the French General Tax Code, replacing the previous agreement signed on March 31, 2019. This new agreement has a contractual duration of 24 months and is renewable annually by tacit agreement. All the signatories of this new agreement (Bernard Huvé, Alban Huvé, Alexia Slape, Arnaud Huvé and Eric Matteucci) individually own more than 5% of the company’s shares.





À propos de SII

En véritable partenaire technologique, le groupe SII apporte des solutions à valeur ajoutée aux projets des grandes entreprises. S’appuyant sur des équipes d’ingénieurs experts et des méthodes à la pointe des normes de qualité, l’activité de SII est axée, de manière équilibrée, autour :

  • du Conseil en Technologies (informatique, électronique et télécom),
  • des Services Numériques (informatique technique et réseaux).

Le groupe SII a fait le choix d’une organisation offrant la réactivité et la souplesse d’un service de proximité, avec neuf agences en France constituées en centres de profits bénéficiant de tous les moyens opérationnels, et la capacité d’accompagner les grands donneurs d’ordre à l’international dans 18 pays sur quatre continents.

Le groupe SII a enregistré un chiffre d’affaires de 654,2 M€ au titre de l’exercice 2020/2021, clos au 31 mars.

