Publishing of Eimskip‘s second quarter 2021 results

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to an online meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO, will present the second quarter results.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its second quarter 2021 results after market closing on Thursday 19 August.

The meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic on Friday 20 August 2021 at 8:30 GMT on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.com.