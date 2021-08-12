checkAd

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 18:18  |  38   |   |   

The Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust [NYSE American: FTF] (CUSIP 35472T101) has declared a dividend of $0.0780 per common share payable August 13, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021. It is currently estimated that $0.0417 per share represents net investment income and $0.0363 per share represents return of principal.

The Fund adopted a managed distribution plan and will make monthly distributions to common shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 10 percent, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 10 percent of the previous month’s average NAV, divided by 12. Management will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s shareholders. The amendment or termination of the plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to the periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual minimum fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

In compliance with Rule 19a-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, shareholders will receive a notice that details the source of income for each dividend, such as net investment income, gain from the sale of securities and return of principal. Please note: Determination of the actual source of the Fund’s dividend can only be made at year-end. The actual source amounts of all Fund dividends will be included in the Fund’s annual or semiannual reports.

Seite 1 von 2
Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution The Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust [NYSE American: FTF] (CUSIP 35472T101) has declared a dividend of $0.0780 per common share payable August 13, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021. It is currently estimated that $0.0417 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Rockley Photonics Announces Successful Closing of Business Combination with SC Health Corp.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Franklin Templeton Names Mike Foley as Head of US Institutional Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Fiduciary Trust International Continues Adding Professionals to Support Clients in Northern California, Welcoming David Oh as San Mateo-Based Trust Counsel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Paul Cummings Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Head of Family Office Services, Foundations & Endowments, Strengthening Suite of Offerings for These Clients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution and Increase to its Managed Distribution Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21AdvisorEngine Hires Raj Madan as Chief Information Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten